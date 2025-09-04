Our friend Meghan Lapp’s media profile just keeps on expanding as she continues to fight the good fight against the destructive, costly, and dangerous offshore wind industry in the U.S. northeastern Atlantic on behalf of the commercial fishing industry. I first came across Meghan in early 2023 and invited her to be a guest on my podcast, and she’s graciously done three additional interviews with me since.

I’m happy to report Meghan will be the special guest on the Energy Realities Podcast on Monday, September 15 with me, Stuart Turley, Tammy Nemeth and Irina Slav to talk about the status of that ongoing battle.

Please plan to tune in, and note this time change: Starting next Monday, September 8, Energy Realities will livestream an hour earlier, at 7:00 a.m. CST/8:00 a.m. EST.