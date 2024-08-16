Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
This actually happened in May, but I missed it at the time: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni invoked a decree on May 7 limiting the installation of new ground-based solar on her country’s arable lands in an effort to protect the Italian farming industry.
Here’s an excerpt from a story at Power Engineering International:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.