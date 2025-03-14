I just realized I forgot to post about this when the news broke on Wednesday. For those who may have missed it, inveterate climate scammer Michael Mann, the “scientist” who invited the “hockey stick” ruse to raise fear about too much plant food in the atmosphere, received the justice he really deserved in his lawsuit against Canadian conservative opinionist Mark Steyn.

Steyn had originally been awarded $1 million in damages in his defamation case against Steyn. But on Wednesday, the same judge, having been made aware of a wealth of false evidence Mann and his attorneys knowingly provided to the court during the case, rendered a revised verdict.

And boy, is it glorious.

Here’s an excerpt from the report by the Washington Post:

On Wednesday, a judge sanctioned Mann’s legal team for providing false evidence in the form of charts overstating the amount of grant funding Mann lost. D.C. Superior Court Judge Alfred S. Irving Jr., who was appointed to the bench by President George W. Bush, called the conduct “an affront to the Court’s authority and an attack on the integrity of the proceedings.” Earlier this month, the same judge threw out the $1 million penalty owed by one of the writers, Mark Steyn. The verdict against Steyn had been “grossly excessive,” said Irving, who reduced the damages to $5,000. And in January, the court ordered Mann to pay more than $530,000 in legal expenses to National Review, one of the publishers of the commentary, under rules meant to prevent critics from being burdened with the cost of a legal defense. These developments amount to a remarkable reversal in legal fortunes for Mann, best known for his “hockey stick” chart showing how global temperatures have risen sharply since humans began burning massive amounts of fossil fuels during the Industrial Revolution.

So, rather than benefitting from an absurd $1 million award for bringing his fraudulent case, Mann now finds himself in the position of being $525,000 in net arears due to his misbehavior.

Mann’s lawyers are promising to appeal the ruling, but given that knowingly providing fraudulent evidence in court is a crime, that seems highly risky and inadvisable.

The moral of this story: Real justice still does exist in the United States court system, even if it has never been harder to find.

