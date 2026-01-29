America’s oil and gas companies came under litigation assault from a new player last week as outgoing Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel finally got around to filing a climate-related lawsuit she’d promised to pursue two years ago. The suit’s premise is painfully familiar: It centers on a claim that companies like BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Shell, along with the American Petroleum Institute engaged in “an unlawful conspiracy in restraint of trade to forestall meaningful competition from renewable energy.”

In reality, the litigation seeks to enable Michigan’s state government to regulate air emissions via the backdoor of trying to penalize the industry on claims under state anti-trust laws. So, Nessel’s lawsuit is based on the same flawed premise deployed in the long-running climate lawfare campaign I’ve written about frequently in recent months. It is also likely to meet the same fate met by at least 10 other state and local claims: Being tossed out of court.

Writing at EnergyInDepth, analyst Mandi Risko notes that Michigan’s case “is being advanced by the same private law firms—Sher Edling, Hausfeld, and DiCello Levitt—that have been driving climate litigation against energy companies since at least 2017.” She also points out the fact that, “As those claims have repeatedly run into legal roadblocks, the framing has shifted. The campaign has not.”

Nessel’s anti-trust angle is neither new nor novel. As the Detroit Free Press reported, similar claims were made by several municipalities in Puerto Rico in cases that were tossed out last September and October.