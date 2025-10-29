America’s mining industry is about to undergo a major rejuvenation. In fact, it has already begun, as illustrated by a series of recent announcements.

One strong example happened on October 27 when JPMorganChase (JPMC) rolled out a $75 million up-front capital investment in Idaho-based antimony miner Perpetua Resources. Perpetua operates the Stibnite Mine located about 140 miles northeast of Boise in central Idaho. Originally established in 1927 as a gold mine, the Stibnite Mine was quickly proven to contain major stores of both silver and antimony, a critical mineral which goes into a wide range of modern products and gadgets, including all forms of renewable energy, bullets, and essentially all modern military weapons systems.

Share

The new stake in Perpetua is the first investment by JPMC from a planned $1.5 trillion fund called the Security and Resiliency Initiative whose goal is to target companies and projects that are key to enhancing America’s energy and national security. Few projects fit that description more fully than the Stibnite Mine, which I first wrote about in 2021.