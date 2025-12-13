Every week brings a new raft of inane and absurd studies related to climate change, and this past week was no exception. The most absurd such study which came across the newswires in recent days is one from the MIT Climate Machine detailing the carbon emissions footprint of – wait for it - music concerts and festivals.

Yes, concert goers: MIT, in conjunction with the pop group ColdPlay, Warner Music Group, Live Nation, and Hope Solutions, is deathly concerned about the emissions you and your fellow music lovers generate when you go see Taylor Swift, Jelly Roll, or this Bad Bunny guy who will perform at halftime of this year’s Super Bowl. Come to think of it, the Super Bowl itself no doubt generates an enormous carbon footprint: Can’t wait to see MIT’s attempt to define the percentage of it that can be attributed to Mr. Bunny. And perhaps the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology can supplement its 2023 study blaming human breathing for adding too much carbon dioxide to the atmosphere and let us know how much the fans in the stands contributed to the end of the world with their yelling, screaming and cheering during the game.