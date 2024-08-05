Share this postMonday's Energy Absurdity: Current Status of the U.S. Economyblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherMonday's Energy Absurdity: Current Status of the U.S. EconomyDavid BlackmonAug 05, 202424Share this postMonday's Energy Absurdity: Current Status of the U.S. Economyblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6ShareSubscribeShare24Share this postMonday's Energy Absurdity: Current Status of the U.S. Economyblackmon.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther6Share
That’s pretty accurate!
And the cackling concubine is a liar when she made her reversal about banning fracing, drilling, refined oil products, . . . Oh welll she lies about everything including her positions in the past!!
Magical Monetary Theory MMT: Deficit spend $1T on covid labor withdrawal, $1T on random infrastructure, and $1T on protectionist industrial subsidies, and the economy will just keep on growing.