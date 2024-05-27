Monday's Energy Absurdity: Pete Buttigieg Explains Biden's $7.5 Billion EV Charger Boondoggle
I will make this one as quick and painless for you as possible. Sunday, on CBS’s “Face the Nation Program,” Host Margaret Brennan posed a tough question to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg: How do you explain the utter failure thus far of the Biden administration to install just “7 or 8” high-speed EV charging station in 3 years despite working w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Energy Transition Absurdities to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.