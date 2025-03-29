On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it would cease efforts to defend its legally indefensible climate disclosure rule finalized by the Biden people led by leftwing zealot Gary Gensler, Biden’s SEC Chairman.

Throughout its development phase and public comment periods, it became increasingly obvious this rule would be poured out as a massive overreach by the federal courts. That became even more obvious last year, after the Supreme Court reversed the Chevron Deference legal doctrine in its decision in Loper Bright v. Raimondo.

That’s exactly what happened at the district court level late last year, and the change in administrations sealed this onerous atrocity’s fate.