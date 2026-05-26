David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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D Trahan's avatar
D Trahan
10h

The Wyss denial is the whole story in miniature. "Not involved." "Unrelated." And the maddening part is, he might even be technically right, because our system is designed so that no one can ever say otherwise. The $14 million is documented. What it was FOR is deniable by default.

That's the game. Disclosure rules capture the dollar, but never the purpose. The Form 990 shows the money moved while hiding who gave it and why. So a foreign donor can fund the groups driving a national data-center moratorium and, when asked, simply say the grants were "unrelated." There's no record that can contradict him, because we never built one.

Documented money, deniable intent. That gap isn't an accident in the system; it IS the system. And it's precisely the cover that makes this kind of foreign influence so easy and so safe to run.

This will continue, it is getting bigger, and our government moves so slowly to fix these obvious loopholes that allow A LOT of foreign influence in the U.S. The point here is that the laws that allow this were not written by accident.

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Frank Paynter's avatar
Frank Paynter
9h

So foreign actors are giving serious money to domestic groups so they can protest the construction of domestic data centers. Sounds a LOT like foreign actors want to slow U.S. progress in AI, and they are using useful idiots to do it. Methinks we should be building MORE data centers, not fewer.

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