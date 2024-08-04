Sunday's Energy Absurdity: Mt. Etna Erupts Again And We’re All Gonna Die
Italy's Mt. Etna erupted again this weekend, sending climate alarm zealots into a tizzy over the volcano's unusually high CO2 content.
Following Etna's most recent prior eruption in 2020, Science Daily published a study pointing out the fact that Etna's "transport of carbon dioxide stored in the Earth's lithospheric mantle beneath the Hyblean Plateau in southern Italy at a depth of approximately 50 to 150 kilometres is responsible for" what it calls its "exceptionally large CO2 emission."
Indeed, the study, conducted by researchers at the University of Cologne in Germany, found that Etna's 2020 eruption alone accounted for "10 per cent (9000 tons/day) of the present global volcanic CO2 emission."
Given all the hype surrounding climate alarmism preached by activists and in our propaganda media these days, the only reasonable conclusion to be reached in the wake of this most recent Mt. Etna eruption is that we are all gonna die.
Then again, we were all gonna die anyway, so enjoy your day, because, in reality, it's just like any other day.
That is all.
It’s a natural event, like building in a flood plain eventually you will flood. Living next to a volcano will eventually lead to experiencing an eruption. Enjoy the show and realize there is nothing humans can do to prevent nature from being natural - any belief to the contrary is a nature denier and arrogant. But the good thing is the volcano hasn’t yet belched massive ash flows or lava flows. We need the CO2, so does all vegetation on earth. If you are worried about an apocalypse ending life on earth there is simply no hope for you - curl up into the fetal position and hold your breath.
The CO2 climate alarmists and now totally deluded tyrannical control freaks, rank among the most stupid and yet dangerous cultists in the world! It is absolute non-scientific quackery, yet a lucrative and societal controlling market, which they are not going to let go off easily. Even though it's obvious nonsense. Thanks David for your amusing mockery of the Climate Tards! "HOW DARE YOU!" ;)
