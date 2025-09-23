President Donald Trump traveled up to New York City on Tuesday morning to deliver a planned 20-minute speech to the UN general assembly. That was the plan, anyway.

What actually happened was that Trump went over time, then went over time again, and then finally wrapped up an 8,300 word speech which lasted for 58 minutes.

The speech he delivered is epic, a stern warning to Europe and other countries that they must let go of the globalist obsession with plant food in the atmosphere and regain control of their borders, or face ultimate economic and cultural destruction.

It was a real thing of beauty, a hard message that had to be delivered to an audience of creeps and grifters who no doubt hated to hear it. Below is the video of the speech followed by a full transcript of Trump’s remarks, curated by yours truly.