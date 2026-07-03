David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
3h

My bladder hurts just thinking about it!

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1 reply by David Blackmon
David J. McMaster's avatar
David J. McMaster
4h

Good story. Based on my experience, you would have to drink a lot of Miller Lite to get that plastered.

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