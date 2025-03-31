[Nick Pope is an excellent energy reporter (a real reporter, not a propagandist) for the Daily Caller who does yeoman’s work informing readers about what is really happening in the energy and climate policy space. In the story excerpted below, he reports how the Massachusetts wealthy enclave of Nantucket has taken a page from the playbook used by the far-left climate activist groups to halt oil and gas projects to stall plans to develop major wind installations off the Atlantic coast. Enjoy.]

Beach Town Poised To Use Green Left’s Favorite Legal Strategy Against Massive Offshore Wind Project

The town of Nantucket, Massachusetts looks set to use one of the green left’s go-to legal strategies against a massive offshore wind farm supported by liberal environmentalists.

Environmental groups have used “sue and settle” tactics — wherein plaintiffs sue an aligned administration to kill a disfavored project, which the aligned administration effectively does via settlement — for decades to impede infrastructure projects they oppose. Now, Nantucket is suing the Trump administration and alleging that key procedural laws were not followed in Biden-era approvals for the massive SouthCoast wind farm off the island’s coast, teeing up a potential “sue and settle” situation that could derail a major project supported by the green left.