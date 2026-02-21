When most people are asked to name the area in North America that is the regional powerhouse for natural gas production, most would name Appalachia, and they would be right, but just barely.

Or would they?

It depends on how one defines the words “area” or “region.”

If you compare the Appalachia region of Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia, home to the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, to, say, Texas, Appalachia comes out on top, but just by a little.

But if you compare the Appalachia Region to the region made up of Texas and adjacent states of Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, you’d get a far different answer.

Both regions are powerhouses in their own right, and God bless them for playing such major roles in ensuring America’s energy security.

That is all.