David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
8h

Very enlightening, thanks David. Now how about a map of States that refuse to drill/frac for gas and proposed pipelines cancelled in the last two decades? Probably a major task?

Reply
Share
3 replies
Gregory Bates's avatar
Gregory Bates
3h

Thanks David for this great map. Is there a good version showing average daily oil production available as well? Have a nice vacation though before and whatever.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture