The net-zero by 2050 experiment is coming apart one fantasy at a time now, as alternatives favored by the globalist elites prove increasingly inadequate and unsustainable, timetables keep being pushed out further and further into the future, and lofty goals keep falling victim to the realities of market forces and the sheer crushing weight of the economic cost of it all.

Here are some of the more recent examples:

Reality #1: I’ve often written about the reality that, no matter how many trillions of ruinous debt-funded dollars, pounds and Euros western governments allocate for “green” subsidies, markets will always override their efforts to pick winners and losers. Bjorn Lomborg provided a great object lesson in this reality with the tweet below: