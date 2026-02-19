Are rising exports of U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) causing domestic gas prices to rise, resulting in higher electricity prices? That claim has become a popular narrative among the industry’s critics, leading a raft of stories on the topic in recent weeks.

The narrative seems simple and compelling: As exports of LNG rise, consuming a bigger share of overall domestic production, U.S. prices reflected in the Henry Hub NYMEX index rise along with them. Because natural gas provides roughly 40% of overall domestic power generation, the rising NYMEX price causes utility bills to go up.

Again, it seems compelling on its face, but is it true? The answer is not so simple.

Is Natural Gas Really To Blame?

A great example of this narrative came in a February 18 Reuters story headlined “Booming LNG Exports May Get Dragged Into the U.S. Cost of Living Debate.” The headline is descriptive of the story, but there’s a big problem: A graphic included in the piece shows both LNG exports and electricity prices exploding upwards from 2010 through 2025, but U.S. natural gas prices trending lower across the same period. That’s the energy reality with which domestic gas drillers have been struggling for many years. But it’s also a reality which doesn’t support this narrative.

Another recent piece, this one in the Wall Street Journal, focuses on gas supply disruptions to industrial users which occurred during the severe winter weather that impacted much of the country in January. The piece quotes Paul Cicio, who heads the Industrial Energy Consumers of America (IECA), which represents many of those industrial users. Cicio notes that such disruptions happened more than 40 times in 2025, saying “This year it’s going to be that or worse.” But no supporting information for that prediction is provided.

For context, in 2010, when the U.S. LNG export industry was in its developing stages, Cicio and IECA warned that allowing the industry to grow “is not in the interest of the public or the manufacturing sector,” in a letter sent to the Department of Energy. “From 2000 to 2008 we saw prices rise from the $4.00 per Btu range to the $14.00 Btu range,” the letter reads, adding, “Just because we have prices in the mid $4.00 range today does not mean these lower prices will remain at these affordable levels.”

Adjusted for inflation, a “mid $4.00” gas price in 2010 would equate to more than $6.70 per MMBtu today. U.S. gas producers would no doubt leap at the chance to market their gas at such a price, which IECA described as “lower prices” and apparently felt to be at a sustainable level 16 years ago. Unfortunately for those producers, the Henry Hub price has hovered at half that level and lower throughout those intervening years.

The same Wall Street Journal story also quotes Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and investment strategist at Boston-based GMO crediting low-priced U.S. natural gas for providing a big competitive advantage to America’s industrial users. “Natural gas accounts, in my opinion, for like 100% of the unexpected American surge in relative GDP,” Grantham says. “Everyone who’s operating in heavy industry is operating at one-third the cost of Europe and Japan because everyone uses natural gas.”

Asked to comment on the current controversy, Tim Stewart, President of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association (USOGA), a national trade association representing a broad swath of domestic gas producers, said, “Critics of our industry have frequently tried to blame natural gas for a variety of ills since the advent of the shale revolution. Fortunately for U.S. consumers, these claims have always run headlong into reality, enabling them to continue enjoying the benefits of this incredibly abundant and affordable energy gift.”