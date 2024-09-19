You’ve probably already heard about the problem Hezbollah terrorists based in Lebanon had with exploding pagers killing and maiming some of their ranks on Tuesday. That happened after Israeli defense officials - most likely aided by the inventive spies at the Mossad - intercepted a shipment of the 1990s-era technology ordered by Hezbollah leaders and inserted remote-controlled explosives into them.

You may have also heard that the next day, Wednesday, Hezbollah terrorists had to deal with another round of exploding analog devices, only this time was their fancy new walkie-talkies. It’s like multiple episodes of Get Smart! or something. (By now, all you Millennial and Gen-Z readers must be reeling from all these Baby Boomer references, but be patient - it gets better from here.)