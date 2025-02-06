Things are just not going well for the leftwing activist groups and trial lawyer firms who have recruited a growing number of state and local government entities to sue U.S. oil and gas companies involving specious claims for damages caused by climate change. In recent months, the lawfare campaign, coordinated mainly from the offices of one San Francisco-based firm, has suffered a series of adverse judicial decisions over the past year, with more most likely in the offing.

Mandi Risko, an excellent analyst and writer who runs the EnergyInDepth (energyindepth.org) over at the Independent Petroleum Association of America (IPAA) sent this write-up out in an email today: