A Wall Street Journal report this week details a remarkable story: New Mexico, long one of America’s poorest states, has amassed a $75 billion sovereign wealth fund fueled almost entirely by oil and natural gas royalties, taxes, and lease revenues. The fund is on track to reach $100 billion by 2030 and could eventually surpass Alaska’s as the largest in the country. Monthly royalty inflows have surged with higher crude prices, and the state investment officer projects the permanent funds will become the state’s top revenue source within about 15 years.

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This is not the result of centralized government industrial policy, punitive regulatory mandates, or green subsidies. It is the direct product of the Permian Basin’s Delaware play, relentless drilling by American producers, and the simple fact that New Mexico has become the second-largest oil-producing state in the United States, behind only Texas. Lea and Eddy counties alone drive the overwhelming majority of federal onshore oil production. That output fills state coffers to the tune of billions annually, and that money now underwrites schools, infrastructure, a statewide universal childcare program, and public-health initiatives.