The first shots in the long-anticipated war between the US/Israel and Iran began overnight with joint attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran. Initial media reports indicate massive explosions were reported in Tehran, with smoke rising from a district that houses the presidential palace, the Ministry of Intelligence, and the National Security Council. Other reports indicate that the strikes also targeted Internet, power stations, and cellular service.

Iran immediately launched ballistic missile attacks on civilian targets in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, along with targeted strikes in both Bahrain and Qatar, where the U.S. maintains military bases.

One report indicates that Iranian military leader Amir Hatami was killed in the first allied strike.

Jennifer Griffin at Fox News the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain, an island nation located in the Persian Gulf between Qatar and Kuwait, was a target of those attacks.

John Solomon at JustTheNews reports Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from a video message in Hebrew saying that the joint attack was launched “to remove the existential threat” posed by Iran and to “create the conditions” for Iranian regime change. “Our joint action will create the conditions for the brave Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands,” he said. “The time has come for all parts of the Iranian people — the Persians, the Kurds, the Azeris, the Baloch, and the Ahwazi — to cast off the yoke of tyranny and bring about a free and peace-seeking Iran,” he added.

U.S. President Donald Trump posted an 8-minute message describing the U.S. goals in this conflict. Here it in its entirety:

It’d be a great idea to go fill up your car with gas this morning.

Pray for our military personnel and other U.S. citizens in the region.

