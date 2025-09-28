A new report from big energy data analytics firm Enverus finds that the average breakeven price for new shale wells in the United States currently sits at $70 per barrel. That’s a troubling finding given that the domestic WTI index price has recently hovered in the mid-$60s amid what most consider to be an oversupplied global market for crude.

Major Challenges Ahead For U.S. Shale

But Enverus finds that things are only likely to become more challenging from here. That breakeven price for U.S. shale is set to keep rising into the future, Enverus finds, and by quite a bit. By 2035, Enverus analysts project the marginal breakeven price will rise to $95 per barrel amid a shift from proven economic drilling inventory to more speculative prospects.

“As core shale oil inventory in the U.S. depletes, the industry is entering a new era of higher costs and more complex development. This shift will reshape the cost curve and redefine investment strategies across the continent,” Alex Ljubojevic, director at Enverus Intelligence Research said.