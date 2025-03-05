Gut-wrenching corruption involving wasteful IRA subsidies distribution is revealed in an exclusive story today at the New York Post. Unsurprisingly, longtime climate huckster John Podesta was at the tip of the Biden/Kerry spear for what amounts to the most gigantic money-laundering scheme in U.S. history.

I’ve written here about many of he specifics mentioned in the story, but the Post writers do an excellent job of pulling all the moving parts together.