During the terrible oil bust of the mid-1980s, a popular bumper sticker seen on the bumpers of Texas pickup trucks read, “Let the Eastern Bastards Freeze in the Dark.” It was a reference to the opposition of representatives from northeastern states, led by House Speaker Tip O’Neill (D-MA), to vote in favor of congressional relief bills targeting the domestic oil and gas industry.

Having lived through that awful bust, images of that bumper sticker reappeared in my mind as I read a New York Times story trumpeting a new bill signed into law by far-left New York Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday designed to extract enormous fines and penalties from big oil companies under specious reasoning by the climate alarmist lobby:

According to the Times story, the bill is designed to enable the state government in New York to extract $3 billion each year for 25 years from “the companies responsible for the bulk of carbon emissions buildup between 2000 and 2024.”