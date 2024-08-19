The headline at Sunday’s Wall Street Journal story on the growing bust in the hydrogen and biofuels sectors of the Biden/Harris subsidized energy economy is self explanatory: Just two more examples of net-zero fantasies going poof!

Man, nobody could’ve possibly seen that coming! Oh, wait…yes, yes plenty of people saw that one coming, but they were ignored by the Biden/Harris apparatchiki and corporations eager to feed at the federal subsidy trough. Now that it appears that trough could run dry over the coming few years, panic is likely to ensue.