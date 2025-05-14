No fist bumps. When any U.S. president greets the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the protocol dictates that a handshake take place. A firm, lingering handshake that signifies the long and often productive relationship between these two economic and oil powerhouses.

And, whenever an American head of state visits Riyadh, protocol demands that the head of the Royal Family greets him as he disembarks from Air Force One, not leave him standing alone and meeting him face-to-face only when he arrives at the royal palace.