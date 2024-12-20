From our You Could Never Make This Stuff Up in a Million Billion Years file comes a story from the intrepid energy transition boosters at Bloomberg, headlined, “Giant Cargo Ship Gets Fitted With Sails in Effort to Cut Carbon.”

I kid you not: That’s real. Seriously. The screen shot of the landing page above proves it.

I remember lampooning this idea more than a year ago when it was first being proposed, but can’t find it now. Maybe it was two years ago - who knows? Time flies when dealing with rank absurdities like this one.

Anyway, at the time, I figured it was just so much noise, a company signaling carbon reduction virtue by talking about a concept too preposterous to seriously pursue.

Silly me. I should have remembered that no idea can ever be too preposterous for the religious adherents to the Global Church of Climate Alarm™ to pursue in their cultish obsessions over the trace element of human-caused CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere.