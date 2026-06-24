[Just posted the response below to President Trump’s uninformed Truth Social attack on “Big Oil.”]

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“The big oil companies are not dropping their price at the pump commensurate with the sharply lower prices they are paying for oil,” says President Donald Trump in the post below.



This is incorrect. Let me explain why.

First, “Big Oil” doesn’t own the gas stations. The vast majority of those stations are owned by independent entrepreneurs who price their gasoline based on the cost of the latest tanker delivery they’ve received.



It takes days - most often, more than a week - for movements in oil prices to filter all the way to the retail outlets.

The president has correctly boasted in recent days about the big volumes of crude now coming through the Strait of Hormuz. But it will take weeks before those slow-moving oil tankers arrive in ports around the world with their lower-priced cargoes.

“Big Oil” does own the refineries, but refineries are price-takers on the market, not price-makers. They pay market prices for the cargoes delivered to them via oil tankers or pipelines.

Right now, the tanker cargoes coming into their facilities were loaded two weeks ago, when the Brent crude price was $94/bbl, $19 higher than today.

Due to dangerously low domestic inventories caused by the war, U.S. refiners are having to import a much higher percentage of crude right now on tankers because domestic pipeline supplies are constrained.

Even with all this, U.S. average price for regular has dropped by 60 cents in a month according to AAA, and will keep dropping in the weeks to come as long as the Strait of Hormuz remains open.



This is how the market works, Mr. President. It is how it has always worked, in fact.



Washington politicians have levied the “price gouging” charge at Big Oil a thousand times before you, Mr. Trump. You know how many times a federal investigation has found a Big Oil company guilty as charged in all these years?



ZERO. As in, NEVER.



Because that’s not happening.



You are taking away DOJ resources from more important investigations to send them on a wild goose chase. Maybe instead of typing on your phone, give @SecretaryWright a call. He’ll tell you the same thing I just told you.



That is all.