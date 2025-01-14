Aerial view of the Drake Landing Solar Community

I’m going to start this with a big thank you to podcasting partner Tammy Nemeth (who operates her own Substack report here) for tipping me off to this absolute gem of a story.

Share

A website called Western Wheel reports that the first all-solar power community in North America has decided to go out of the all-solar business now. Well, ok, it wasn’t quite “all” solar, but about 90% or so of its heating and power were provided by nifty solar panels atop the roofs of the 52 homes in the community, according to Western Wheel.

But now, the all-solar concept is a failure, and you’ll never guess why. Ok, well, lots of readers here will almost certainly guess why, because you are pretty much all smart and well-informed people.