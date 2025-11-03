Folks, if there’s one thing I’ve learned in four decades covering the energy beat, it’s that the green energy circus loves to peddle fairy tales. Electric vehicles? They’re the future! Clean, green, and oh-so-progressive. Except when they’re not—when they’re rolling Trojan horses built in the People’s Republic, wired to go dark on a whim from some apparatchik in Shenzhen.

That’s the sorry saga unfolding in Norway, Europe’s poster child (sorry, Greta) for EV mania, where a routine security check just exposed how deep the rot runs in our so-called sustainable transport revolution.

That happened when officials at Ruter - Oslo’s public transit agency - in a fit of belated common sense, decide to poke around under the hood of their shiny new electric bus fleet. What do they find? A fleet of 300 Yutong buses—straight from China, the world’s EV sweatshop—packed with backdoor remote controls that let the manufacturer flip the off switch anytime they fancy.