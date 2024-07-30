Austinites love to refer to their city as being “weird.” The rest of us Texans living outside of that super woke burg regularly refer to it as San Francisco South. Over the last half century, the city’s leadership has ranged from the collection of anti-development aging hippies of the ‘80s and ‘90s to the more recent succession of mayors and city council dwellers who appear to be openly communist like ex-mayors Steve Adler and Lee Leffingwell.

Given that caliber of leadership, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the city’s mass transit authority, CapMetro, adopted a plan during the Adler administration in 2020 to convert its entire bus fleet from diesel engines to all electric. As reported by KUT News, “Austin voters were promised a transit system with exclusively electric vehicles when they authorized a tax increase” in 2020 to fund this exercise in mass virtue signaling stupidity.