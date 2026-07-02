David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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Gregory Olsen's avatar
Gregory Olsen
34m

Driving or flying? I almost always drive (from Phoenix) and I have family there. It's been nice this last week there - dry and not too hot comparatively speaking.

Have fun and chill-out in their world-class air conditioning!

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1 reply by David Blackmon
dave walker's avatar
dave walker
34m

Hopefully you can get a 🎰👏👏 Enjoy and Happy Birthday America 🇺🇸

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