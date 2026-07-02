Just a head’s up to subscribers and readers that the little wifey and I are getting out of the Texas heat for the next five days. I almost hate to admit it, but our plan to get out of the heat of Texas involves getting into the heat of Las Vegas - not exactly a genius move, but they do have outstanding air conditioning there, unlike Paris.

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As is my habit, I’ll still be doing some writing while gone, but posts will be more sporadic and come later in the day than usual. Things here will return to normal next Wednesday when I’ll be fully back in the saddle.

I hope you all have a wonderful 4th of July celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary.

That is all.