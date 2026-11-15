I will be traveling through the end of November and will return to full speed on either November 30 or December 1. I will still be writing while on the road, but with less frequency than normal. There will be a few days when I will be non-productive. Please have patience with me. And yes, we will be braving a couple of airports and American Airlines in the process, so maybe say a little prayer for yours truly.
Thanks, and thanks to all who support my work by being subscribers. You make getting up so early easy to do.
That is all.
You deserve it!
Enjoy 😎