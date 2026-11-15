I will be traveling through the end of November and will return to full speed on either November 30 or December 1. I will still be writing while on the road, but with less frequency than normal. There will be a few days when I will be non-productive. Please have patience with me. And yes, we will be braving a couple of airports and American Airlines in the process, so maybe say a little prayer for yours truly.

Share

Thanks, and thanks to all who support my work by being subscribers. You make getting up so early easy to do.

That is all.