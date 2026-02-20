David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stu Turley's avatar
Stu Turley
5h

Rock on and be epic - but AI did not correctly get you on the beach.

Reply
Share
2 replies by David Blackmon and others
Mary Mc's avatar
Mary Mc
5h

Have a GREAT time... get some R&R... we will need you sage advice and perspective in the coming months. I doubt the path will get smoother any time soon.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Blackmon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture