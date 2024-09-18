At an event last night in Glendale, AZ, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. told attendees that he is now the target of an investigation by the Biden/Harris National Marine Fisheries Service. The NMFS has apparently renewed a 20-year-old investigation into a claim that he somehow illegally obtained a sample of whale tissue during the course of one of his environmental advocacy efforts.

As RFK, Jr. points out here, the statute of limitations on this supposed crime expired 15 years ago. It is no coincidence this absurd weaponization of a regulatory agency happens only after RFK, Jr. endorsed Donald Trump for the presidency.

This is an act of evil that really does threaten every norm our Republic is supposed to stand for. Below is a video of Kennedy’s remarks, followed by a transcript.