David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

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David McDonald's avatar
David McDonald
1h

This is another DUH moment!

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RussellCW's avatar
RussellCW
36m

Great news indeed!

And ordinary Venezuelans themselves must surely have found renewed confidence following liberation. Little short of an economic, political & social miracle.

Yet Trump is still derided by leftists as an out-of-control warmonger. How wrong his critics are.

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