Just published this on X, based on today’s story at the Wall Street Journal:

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Now Even Exxon Is Interested in Venezuela

The Wall Street Journal reports that oil giants who had long written off Venezuela are taking a fresh look. ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips have dispatched technical teams to Caracas to evaluate opportunities and pitch revival plans for the country’s rundown oil fields.

Engineers, lawyers, and execs are flocking to meetings with a receptive Delcy Rodriguez, Venezuela’s acting president.

This marks a stunning shift after years of socialist mismanagement, expropriations, and chaos.

Key points:

ExxonMobil and ConocoPhillips are now actively assessing prospects in Venezuela’s massive oil reserves, the biggest on the planet.

Focus is on reviving dilapidated infrastructure in the Orinoco Heavy Oil Belt and Lake Maracaibo after decades of neglect.

A nimble small Texas operator was even overheard boasting it could get oil flowing faster than the majors.

This follows the post-Maduro transition, political changes, and efforts to create a more stable investment climate.

Chevron is already expanding operations, Shell and Repsol are ramping back up — and now the biggest U.S. names are circling.

Remember when Exxon CEO Darren Woods called Venezuela “uninvestible”? Conventional wisdom said no major U.S. company would ever return after Chávez’s 2007 nationalizations and Maduro’s disasters.

Yet here we are, just as I predicted in a Forbes piece in early January.

If the new leadership delivers real reforms, rule of law, and investment protections, American companies can and will help unlock enormous potential. More Venezuelan barrels on the market would benefit global supply, consumers, and U.S. energy leverage.

It’s almost as if unleashing competent operators in a resource-rich country with better governance actually works. Who knew?

#EnergyAbsurdity Level: High, but in the best possible way.

