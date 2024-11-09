EU Head Ursula Von Der Leyen, the German genius who heads up the European Union, gave a talk following the US elections in which Donald Trump was elected to serve a second term as President.

In her talk, Ms. UVDL (pardon the abbreviation but it’s so much easier to type) noted that the EU’s member nations still import a bunch of natural gas from Russia, even 30 months after invoking their fancy sanctions on Russia demanding they at least pretend to stop doing that. Because, well, they all still need the natural gas to avoid freezing in the dark during the harsh winters and there are still some pipelines in service despite the US decision to blow up the Nord Stream I and II lines in 2022 that we’re all supposed to pretend were blown up by some other mystery entity.

But we all know America did that, right? Right.

On top of that pipeline gas, Germany and some other EU member countries have also been importing Russian gas via ships in the form of LNG in clear and unambiguous violation of an additional set of sanctions put in place last June. Go figure.

Anyway, UVDL made some news in her speech when she suggested that, hey, maybe we should, all these months later, start trying to import our natural gas needs from the United States in the form of LNG!