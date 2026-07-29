The Guardian has outdone itself this time, serving up a steaming pile of climate-alarmist nonsense that somehow manages to attack both organic farming and the very notion of animal welfare in one gloriously self-defeating package. According to the latest deep-think from Oxford researchers and breathlessly amplified by the paper’s environment desk, organic free-range eggs are actually worse for the climate than eggs from those evil, caged chickens.

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Twice as bad, we’re told. Switching the entire UK flock to organic free-range would belch out the greenhouse-gas equivalent of more than two million tons of CO2, while a fully caged system would only manage half that. Cue the pearl-clutching and the inevitable hand-wringing about “trade-offs.”

Let’s take a little pause here to savor the absurdity. For years the same climate alarm choir has lectured us that industrial agriculture is destroying the planet, that we must all go organic, free-range, regenerative, and preferably vegan if we want to save the polar bears. Now a study pops up showing that the more “humane” and “natural” systems require more birds, more land, more feed, and therefore more emissions to produce the same number of eggs.