Energy Secretary Chris Wright issued an emergency order Monday granting enhanced authorities to the Southwestern Power Pool to override state and local environmental roadblocks to active peaker plants and other emergency backup generation.

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The order comes growing concern among the SPP grid managers related to maintaining adequate generating capacity to meet record demand.

I was invited by NTD News to discuss the situation on Thursday with host Paul Greaney.

Watch the clip, followed by a transcript:

Transcript:

Paul Greaney: Now, the Department of Energy is taking action to prevent rolling blackouts for millions of Americans in the western United States. Scorching weather has strained a local grid operator to breaking point, with Southwest Power Pool operating across 17 states. The demand for its energy has never been higher as customers try to keep themselves cool. For weeks, major cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas have faced temperatures of up a hundred and twenty degrees. And, it’s not over yet. The Department of Energy’s new emergency order stays in effect until August 3rd. With us now, David Blackmon, energy policy analyst and advisor and senior contributor at Forbes. David, as always, good morning, good afternoon at this point, thanks for joining us. David, this new executive order aims to prevent rolling blackouts, it is incredible. How likely is it we’ll see those?

David Blackmon: Well, you know, we haven’t had those yet in SPP or in ERCOT here in Texas, where I am, but the threat is there, every year at this time almost, it seems like we end up in our part of the world impacted by a major high-pressure system that kind of parks itself over the Midwestern United States. And the SPP, as you mentioned, covers 17 states here in the Midwest, parts of Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and other states.

And so it’s a big power pool that is lacking in dispatchable capacity. Has a lot of wind power on it, but the wind doesn’t always blow, and you end up in these times of high demand where capacity becomes strained. And what this order does is enable the SPP, the grid manager, to activate power plants that are higher emitting older technology power plants that are kept reserve for situations just like this, to come in and provide 24-7 reliable power generation to ensure that the grid can meet demand. And so far, that’s been successful and hopefully will continue to be for the next week or two.

Paul Greaney: David, the grid operator warned that it may be forced to issue what’s called a Level 3 energy alert. The Department of Energy is saying they want to avoid that. How would that alert impact people in those areas?

David Blackmon: Well, that alert would ask people to voluntarily conserve energy by turning up their thermostats and using as little electricity as they can. Industrial users would also be asked to conserve.

And if that doesn’t work, then the grid manager would have to resort to mandatory conservation measures and even potentially rolling blackouts, which of course is kind of the last resort that you always want to avoid.

So, what DOE is doing here is trying to give that grid manager the power it needs to override local and state environmental regulations that have forced these peaking plants and older generation technology plants to stay offline. And in fact, some of the Biden and Obama era regulations tried to force these plants to be prematurely retired entirely so they wouldn’t be available for situations just like this.

Fortunately, on his second day in office, President Trump issued a national emergency declaration enabling these power providers to keep those plants at least in mothballs, ready to pitch in in times like these.

Paul Greaney: So these have been left in backup, rather luckily for us, as you mentioned, David. David, the grid manager also said recently that it’s on the brink of an electricity shortfall due to record demand. Is this purely weather related or are these data centers also partly to blame, like we’ve been hearing?

David Blackmon: Well, there’s a lot of factors. There’s population growth and there’s data center growth as well. Although in most of these states, the data centers are being required to build their own behind the meter capacity, their own power generation capacity. So they’re not really draining the grid. Some of them are. And then there’s just industrial growth here in the United States. We’ve had a lot, billions and billions of dollars of investment now. And new factories and manufacturing plants all over the country, really. And so those become big industrial users on a power grid. And so if you don’t build the power plants you need to keep up with that rising demand, you can end up in a shortfall, which is what SPP is very concerned about right now. And other grid operators around the country are facing similar challenges. DOE tries to step in and give them the authority to activate the fossil fuel capacity that they need that they can dispatch in these high demand times to ensure they don’t have to resort to these mandatory conservation measures or worse.

Paul Greaney: It’s incredible; rolling blackouts, David, is incredible. Finally, we’ve got about sixty seconds no more - is there an easy solution to this energy problem?

David Blackmon: Not an easy solution, but there is a solution. And that of course just involves building the 24/7 generation capacity with natural gas or nuclear, that you need to ensure you have the reserve capacity that’s dispatchable that you can bring in to just to make sure in these emergency situations like we’re having in this heat wave right now or major winter storms, like we’ve had in Texas a couple of times in recent years.

To ensure that people’s power stays on, their homes stay cooled or heated, depending on what time of year it is, and people don’t have to go without electricity for extended periods of time. That takes a period of years and a lot of investment, but it’s happening right now, thankfully, and within a few years, hopefully on grids like SPP or the ERCOT grid here in Texas, we’re going to have that adequate dispatchable capacity to avoid any kind of blackout situations in the future.

Paul Greaney: All right, this is going to be a story that’s not going away anytime soon, as David Blackmon, energy policy analyst and advisor and senior contributor at Forbes. David, thank you. Thank you.

[End]

That is all.