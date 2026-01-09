The good folks at NTD news - which is the digital TV affiliate of the Epoch Times - invited me to do a segment on the situation in Venezuela with host Don Ma. We had a good, wide-ranging conversation focused on the oil aspects of what is happening down there.

I’m always amazed how much you can cover in just an 8-minute segment if you talk fast. That’s not in my nature, mind you, but I gave it my best shot here.

Enjoy.

Transcript:

Don Ma: To discuss the future of the Venezuelan oil industry. Joining us is energy policy analyst and advisor, David Blackmon. He’s also a senior contributor for Forbes. David, good afternoon.

So President Trump has indicated a desire to rebuild the Venezuela’s oil sector, to bring US oil companies in, to get the oil flowing again, to use his words. So looking at some data points, Venezuela was producing over three million barrels. Of oil daily, now it’s at about just shy of a million barrels under the socialist regime. So David, I want to ask you, after the U.S. Is done, how much oil do you estimate the country will be able to produce a day?

David Blackmon: Well, it’s a matter of timing and investment. It’s going to require quite a lot of investment, tens of billions of dollars, to revitalize that industry. A lot of the infrastructure is dilapidated and out of date, will have to be restored to fully operational process. And you’re talking about several years before you can really have a major impact.

Typically, in a new development, you’d be looking at five to seven years. Before you ever produced any additional oil.

This is not a new development, though. The fields in Venezuela are mature basins. They’ve all been produced for decades. And so this is a matter of fixing and revitalizing existing infrastructure. So within, say, two years, you could conceivably add several hundred thousand barrels of oil per day additional to what already is being produced onto the market. To get it back over three million a day is probably a seven, you know, five to seven year process involving billions, tens of billions of dollars in new investment.

Don Ma: OK, I want to ask you about how energy companies feel about going back to Venezuela. But first, could you just talk to us about how did this dramatic decrease in oil production happen?

David Blackmon: Well, in 2007, Hugo Chavez was the predecessor to Nicolas Maduro as the president of Venezuela. He was a socialist who was first elected in the late 1990s to lead the country. And as part of his socialist revolution in 2007 he came in and offered revised lease terms to the U.S. And other international companies who were operating there.

Previously, companies like ExxonMobil, Conoco, Phillips, Chevron, were the operators of these fields with majority interests in those fields. And the national oil company, which is called PDVSA, owned a minority non-operating interest, typically around 40%. So it was about a 60-40 split, just as a typical agreement.

The Chavez government came in and said, look, you’re gonna have to settle for minority stakes in these fields now and PDVSA is going to become the operator. Chevron decided, okay, we’ll take that risk. We’ll try to stay in the country because there’s so much production there. They thought the potential rewards outweighed the risk.

ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil and other companies said, no, we are not going to take that risk. We don’t believe PDVSA is really capable of operating all of these fields, and they were right about that. By then, production had fallen to slightly under 3 million barrels a day. And of course, since then, it’s down below a million as we see.

Unfortunately, PDVSA used to be a very robust, highly regarded national oil company. But of course you’ve had all this outward migration, the collapse of the education system in Venezuela because of the socialist government. And so you end up with a company that’s really not capable of conducting these operations.

Don Ma: So you said ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips and the like didn’t really, they didn’t like the risk reward proposition back then. How do they feel about it right now? Because they, the companies, American energy firms, they have yet to say if they want to return to Venezuela to rebuild or not. I mean, you said earlier, it’s a big undertaking requiring significant investment. Do you think the companies are being cautious? Do they need more clarity before making big moves? How are they feeling?

David Blackmon: Well, I have to believe, first of all, that we wouldn’t have put the President of the United States in that press conference last Saturday to say the things he said unless advance discussions had already been held with those companies.

Second, big projects like this with multi-billion dollar investments are in the DNA at ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, and other big multinational companies. Look at what ExxomMobil has done.

In neighboring Guyana, they’ve invested $60 billion in their own capital, 45% operating interest in that big offshore field. Now they’ve got it up producing almost a million barrels a day. This is what ExxonMobil does.

Chevron is a minority owner in that very same project. This is what Chevron does. ConocoPhillips, same way. Shell, BP, all of these companies, these big projects with enormous potential rewards are what they do all over the world.

So I don’t think there’s any reluctance for them to take on the projects. They have to get some assurance of stability of government going forward, and I think that’s a big piece of what the Trump administration has been working to provide this week so far.

And I believe that we will come out of that meeting on Friday - I know there’s a meeting between the president and CEOs of many of these companies. And I think after that meeting, we’re going to see probably some messaging that says, yes, these companies are willing to go back in there under certain conditions and assurances from the U.S. Government that they’re going to do what they can to promote stability there in the region.

Don Ma: So Chevron is the major U.S. Company in Venezuela still, as you talked about earlier as well. What is the situation with Chevron right now? How does this development impact the company? Does it stand to benefit?

David Blackmon: Oh, sure, I think so, because even Chevron lost some of its leasehold back in 2007, you know, they didn’t maintain everything they were already involved in down there. And so they stand to benefit from some restored access to additional acreage and projects.

And these other companies, of course, they challenged the Chavez rewriting of the contracts that they had been operating under and won judgments in arbitration, international arbitration Court. So they stand also to benefit from the payment of the damages they sought in those arbitration cases as well. So you know, it could be a pretty good windfall for those companies as well, although you have to wonder how the Venezuelan government is actually going to fund repayment of those debts. And we haven’t seen those details yet from the administration.

Don Ma: Okay, David, just one final question. How do you think the U.S.’s move here is going to impact global energy prices?

David Blackmon: It won’t have any immediate impact. I think prices have softened just a little bit here this week, but not much, because you’re not going to really see major new volumes coming on to the market until at least 2027 at the earliest.

Right now we’re not gonna see any softening in prices directly attributable to this, but as those new volumes come online, you certainly could see that. And, and if they’re really substantial volumes coming online, you know, in the nearer term, then of course it could be very significant. So we’ll just have to wait and see how that develops.

The global market on which oil prices are set is so complex. You know, I’m always really reluctant to try to predict anything beyond a week or so.

Don Ma: Okay, well, David, thank you very much for your time. Really appreciate you talking to us today.

David Blackmon: Thank you.