President Donald Trump (oh, how I do love typing those three glorious words to start the day) signed a series of executive orders on Friday designed to accelerate the development and installation of a vast new fleet of nuclear power facilities in the United States. The orders will also leverage the vast amount of federal lands to be used for the rapid installation of sever farms for AI tech alongside some of the new nuclear power plants.

David Blackmon appeared on NTD News Friday evening with host Tiffany Meier to discuss the orders and the process that went into the creation of them.

A video clip of David’s appearance appears below, along with a transcript.