I did a spot on NTD News Thursday evening with NTD Evening News Anchor Tiffany Meier detailing the implications of President Donald Trump’s action earlier in the day to kill the California EV mandate.

Share

In the 7-minute segment below, we discuss the administration’s reasoning on the matter, the congressional process that passed the three resolutions the President signed, the reaction by California officials, and the prospects for California’s lawsuit challenging the Trump actions of succeeding.

The interview segment on this topic starts at the 25-minute mark of the video below. Enjoy the show.

Transcript:

Tiffany Meier: Welcome back, I'm Tiffany Meyer. President Trump signed a package of resolutions to block California's landmark vehicle emissions mandates. Today, among other things, the measures overturned California's plans to phase out the sale of new gasoline vehicles by 2035 joining us now to discuss these developments. Is energy policy analyst and consultant David Blackman. He's a 40 year veteran of the oil and gas industry. David, thank you so much for joining us. Great to see you again now. First, how big of a deal is this resolution to block Californias EV rules?

David Blackmon: Well, it's a very big deal. It reverses a set of regulations that have been enacted in California over the last two years that require consumers, deny them their freedom of choice in buying which car they want on a graduated basis through 2035. By 2035, the goal was to have 100% of cars on the road in California to be electric vehicles.

This was made possible by a waiver that the EPA under Joe Biden granted to California in 2023 that enabled them to implement these rules. The Trump administration considers it a national problem because 12 other states are obligated by their own state laws to follow whatever California does when it comes to air quality regulation. So, it's really a national issue and, and the, you know, the president moved today to try to restore freedom of choice for the consumers in California and these 12 other states.

Tiffany Meier: I want to dig into that because given how big the state of California has talked to us about how changes there don't just stay in the state but impact the whole nation.

David Blackmon: Yeah, it's huge. Of course, California just by itself is a huge market. It is the biggest electric vehicle market in the United States already, and yet only 6% of the cars on the road in California today are electric vehicles. Well, their goal is to have 20 by 2030, I'm sorry, by the end of 2026, to have 30% of their cars on the road electric vehicles, so obviously they're already well behind the pace they would need to meet these goals.

The 12 other states together equal another market about the size of California. And so it's a big portion of the automotive market in the United States. And because of the national scale of it, this administration has a different view on energy policy than the Biden Administration did. So it's not really surprising the president took this move today.

Tiffany Meier: And on that note, the American Trucking Association is applauding Trump's move, saying common sense prevailed, adding this is a major step in setting realistic and achievable national emission standards. On that note what would realistic and achievable emission standards at the national level look like?

David Blackmon: Well, we already have some very strong emission standards at the national level. And you have to have the standard set at the national level in order for these industries, the automotive industry, the trucking industry, to be able to comply with the regulations that exist.

If you let every state enact their own individual air quality regulations, then you're going to have 50 different sets of regulations. And when you talk about truckers, they're carrying goods all over the country in every state and they would have to, they would be required to meet different standards every time they cross a state border. So, it's obviously not workable to allow states to govern this part of our regulatory system.

We have already since 1980, because of the regulations we've enacted since that time, remove over 99% of the emissions from the average car's tailpipe today. And so the remaining emissions are a very small part of the overall human emissions into the atmosphere in the automotive sector.

So our regulatory regime at the national level is very strong and this administration's not really doing anything to roll those back. They're already in place. And the automotive industry can comply with them and still have cars remain somewhat affordable. Of course, cars are pretty expensive these days, but if you crank down those regulations, they're gonna get even more expensive.

Tiffany Meier: And on the other hand, California and 10 states are suing the Trump administration over the resolution axing the EV rules. Whom do you see winning in this? Could we see those EV rules put back?

David Blackmon: It's certainly possible. These resolutions the president signed were passed under the Congressional Review Act, which is a piece of legislation that enables Congress to roll back regulations.

But one of the three actually rescinds that EPA waiver that had been issued in 2023. Well, the Congressional Review Act has never been used for that purpose before. And the argument the administration makes is, well, that waiver is a regulatory action, so it falls under the CRA. But the state is arguing, well, CRA has never been used for that purpose, and it's an invalid use of the law. Well, this is something the courts are going to decide.

My belief is the administration is going to prevail, because the issuance of that waiver was a regulatory act by the EPA. But you never know what the courts are going decide. So A few years from now, the Supreme Court will probably decide that issue.

Tiffany Meier: Zooming out a bit here, we are seeing rising interest in say nuclear energy, especially with major corporations pushing for research in AI and all the energy that needs. What are you expecting in terms of what will fuel this nation going forward? Nuclear, gas, fossil, fracking, solar, what would that mix look like?

David Blackmon: Well, in the automotive sector, it's going to be a mix. Like I said, I mean, we already have, EVs are already somewhere around 5 to 7% of the cars on the road in the United States. That will continue to grow to some extent, although the market is really stalled now for electric vehicles. Consumers just aren't buying them.

And you will also have fuel cell cars, you know, come onto the market and a certain number of people will be able to buy those. But by and large. Internal combustion cars are going to continue to dominate the automotive sector.

In the electricity space, you'll also have a mix. Wind and solar have grown quite a bit over the last 20 years. Solar is continuing to grow. Wind, not so much now.

But natural gas, nuclear, and even coal plants are gonna remain active and remain a part of our energy mix, and the challenge becomes how do you take even more of those emissions out of those coal and natural gas plants to continue cleaning up the air here in the United States and meeting our remaining emissions goals, and we have very smart people working on those issues. Despite everything happening in the political world, these very smart scientists continue to find ways to do that.

Tiffany Meier: Well, David Blackmon, as always, thank you so much for joining us.

David Blackmon: Thank you.