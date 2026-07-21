I did a hit on NTD News with Host Don Ma on Monday afternoon to talk oil prices, Iran conflict and the Houthi threat and it all works into U.S. gas prices at the pump. The Houthi threat has already increased since this was record, forcing two Saudi tankers to do u-turns in the middle of the Red Sea and head back to port to avoid being fired upon near the Bab el Mandeb strait.

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I don’t like to be alarmist, but I also don’t want to understate things here: We are entering into a very fraught situation in which the potential for a major spike in oil prices is a real possibility.

My advice: Fill your tanks today with that $4/gallon gas because it might be closer to $5 next week.

The 14-minute segment is below, and a transcript follows.

Transcript:

Don Ma: Oil prices are hovering above $80 a barrel today amid the Iran War. Joining us now to discuss is David Blackman, advisor, energy policy analyst, and senior contributor to Forbes. So David, good afternoon. Thanks for being here today. To start off, what is your biggest concern right now due to the renewed conflict with Iran?

David Blackmon: Well, I think there are several, but the biggest one, of course, is the duration of what’s left in terms of getting the Strait of Hormuz reopened to shipping traffic. We had a pretty good flow for a couple of weeks following the announcement of the ceasefire, that’s all gone away here over the last 10 to 12 days. All prices have risen dramatically since then, really about 22% over the last two weeks. And That of course, as you just mentioned, has caused a pretty significant rise in gasoline prices. I don’t think the rise in oil prices has yet worked its way fully into the gasoline price. I think we have more to go in terms of higher gas prices. And that of course impacts people’s pocketbooks and the economy. So if this thing should go on for several more months, we could be looking at pretty significantly high uh, oil prices may be even into the triple digits, which is not good for anyone. Um, we, we the, and the, another big problem we have is that the market cushions that we existed when this conflict began, we are now disappearing. We had a big inventory of crude already on the water and tankers all over the world, that’s been greatly reduced. Or we. Again, the IEA coordinated this program of strategic petroleum reserve releases, with the U.S. Playing the lead role, more than 30% of it coming out of our SPR. Our SPR is now at critically low levels to the extent that it could start damaging the salt caverns in which most of that oil is held. And so we’re not going to be able to continue that program much, much longer. And it’s been adding upwards of 4 million barrels a day. And then China. Also reduced its imports, started tapping its own reserves by four million barrels a day. And now they, the CCP seems to be starting to reverse that policy, which is going to take more crude off the market. So all of this is conspiring to put upwards pressure on oil prices and we don’t seem to have a lot of solutions at hand other than to get the straight of foreign moves open. And so that’s really the critical thing and as we’ve seen, that’s a very tough nut to crack.

Don Ma: So I’ve heard a number of people say, analysts say, that the longer Iran keeps the Strait of Hormuz closed, the less relevant it will be for oil. Is there any certain degree of truth to that? Because countries will start to diversify or find alternatives. So any truth to that in your view?

David Blackmon: Sure. Yes. There’s a lot of truth to that, but that takes time. Building new pipelines takes time, finding alternate trade routes takes time and we don’t seem to have a lot time right now just in terms of a pretty significant train wreck in supply and demand for crude oil globally. So in the near term, we’re likely to have pretty significant further spike in prices, I believe, while those alternative solutions are being put in place. I, I am. In fact, I began, I think I said on this show in March, within three years, every country in the Persian Gulf will have managed to build or somehow engage in a relationship that’s going to give them an alternative route to get their oil out onto the market without having to go through the straight-up foreign moves because of how Iran has abused this leverage right now. But that’s three years, two to three year prospect to get all those things done that would have to be done. So we’ve got a near term problem. There’s a lot of longer term solutions that are going to be put in place regardless, but it’s the near term I’m most concerned.

Don Ma: So David, I can’t remember exactly if it was the last time or the time before, but I remember me and you talking about depression because President Trump brought it up. He said if this were to continue for a long time, we could be facing that. So I think that’s more relevant now, now that the renewed attacks between the U.S. And Iran. How much time do we have left? If that depression situation is still on the table, how much time do we have left?

David Blackmon: Well, I really don’t want to try to predict a depression, but historically major spikes in oil prices have ended up creating recessions, economic recessions. We have a number of examples of that happening in the 80s, 90s and even early in this century. And so that could be a prospect now if this goes another few months, but if this should linger on for years, and it... Next three years while alternative routes are being put in place, then it could be pretty damaging to the economy. But trying to predict when that would happen is really beyond my ability. I just know that we got a lot of people who are paying a lot more for gasoline right now than their budgets can bear, and that higher fuel prices also raise the price of all consumer goods because everything’s transported in vehicles. Run by diesel and gasoline. And so, you know, we just need to get a handle on this one way or another. And I know the president’s trying. I know our military is engaged. You know, we’ve got hostilities resumed and a lot of action happening right now in the Persian Gulf. And so hopefully there will be some success there, but it’s obviously the peace process seems to have crumbled at this point. So it’s all a matter of a military victory now. And that has not been easy to do, as we’ve seen.

Don Ma: Yeah, I’m just trying to gage the gravity of the situation here, so I mean I don’t want you to predict a depression, that’s the extreme scenario, but in your mind, is it on the table at all this extreme scenario?

David Blackmon: Well, I think triple-digit oil prices could certainly be on the table. I’m not a big believer that it’s going to go to 150 or 200, like some are saying, but I think it could get up over a hundred dollars a barrel again. And you’re talking about 450 gasoline and higher food prices, another round of inflation and historically that can lead to a pullback in the economy. And so this is, it’s a serious situation. I don’t want to underplay it or overstate it. Either way, this is a serious situation in oil markets. We have a shortage already. It could get significantly worse here just in a few weeks. So I just think that it’s really imperative to get shipping traffic flowing again through the straight of harm moves here pretty quickly.

Don Ma: What do you think about the scenario now? Apparently, Imman’s Iran-backed Houthis said today that imposing a maritime embargo on Saudi Arabia, that could potentially threaten another vital waterway for global shipping. What is the concern level on that?

David Blackmon: Well, that’s got to be a big concern because if you close the Bab-al-Mandeb Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, you’re preventing millions of barrels of crude every day that Saudi Arabia has been shipping out of the Red Sea through their pipeline, you know, loading tankers on the Red Sea and shipping them out that way. The problem is that that crude really can’t go north very efficiently because the Suez Canal. You know, the biggest tankers cannot transit the Suez Canal, and so you would really slow the ability of Saudi Arabia’s ability to get their oil out onto the market and rob the global market of another couple of million barrels a day. So that’s a big deal. I don’t believe the Houthis have begun firing on shipping traffic yet, but they have certainly threatened it. And I think there’s a growing belief that they’re going to here pretty quickly. So. Uh, if that happens, then, you know, the situation just gets worse. Prices go up more quickly and it could go higher than I’m anticipating right now. So, uh, it’s, it’ a really pretty, uh touchy situation right now in the Persian Gulf and in the middle East.

Don Ma: Is the situation alleviated at all with the US pumping more crude, you know, with production reaching record levels, 13.9 million barrels per day?

David Blackmon: Yes, we’ve added another 300,000 barrels a day of production roughly since March in the United States. But adding further to that is a slow process. The industry is very capable of adding another million barrels a day in a year, but that’s in a year, it’s not in the next few weeks. We’ve also had additional barrels come on to the market from Venezuela. Almost half a million barrels a day since January, uh, thanks to the U S program and cooperation with the Venezuelan government down there. So that’s really helped. We have rising production really throughout Latin America, Guyana and Suriname, Brazil, uh that have added, you know, another half million barrels a, day on top of that. So that all good. It’s all very positive, but you know the deficit coming out of the middle East is still. Five, six, seven million barrels a day and could get worse if the Houthis start firing at tanker traffic. So, you know, we have a bigger deficit than we’re able to quickly close. And again, that is another piece that’s leading to this, I think, kind of a near term crisis that will be alleviated over time. But in the meantime, you do probably have some really negative impacts on the economy.

Don Ma: Okay, just one final question here, maybe David. So obviously the situation is serious. We don’t want to overstate it or understate it. But do you think there’s a certain threshold that countries around the world who actually use the Strait of Hormuz can take that pass this threshold? I mean, they must be thinking, I mean if they’re feeling economic pressure, they must be pressured to do something. Currently the US is the only country who’s doing something meaningful to try to with the. Trade of war moves open, you would think past a certain level of economic pain or concern that other countries would join in with the U.S. To help open the trade of wars.

David Blackmon: Well, and I know the White House really hoped for more cooperation from our NATO allies and hasn’t gotten it, and that’s really been a sad part of all this. The lack of participation by, you know, countries we consider to be allies and helping resolve the issues in the Middle East, and they are much more vulnerable to this, the European countries are far more vulnerable to these supply issues. Than the United States really is. We are an enormous producer of oil, by far the world’s biggest producer of both oil and gas. Much more energy secure than any of those countries and their reluctance to play a role in this has been really disappointing. And you do wonder what it’s going to take to get them to wake up and start really pitching in and trying to help resolve this thing.

Don Ma: Okay, just one final thing for real this time. I just thought of this as you were speaking. If oil prices go exceedingly higher, does that hurt Iran as well? Would Iran be sort of suffering from its own actions as well.

David Blackmon: Well, I think they already are. You know, there’s been a real reluctance on the part of China to come to Iran’s aid. I know Iran would have hoped that they would have gotten more help from China. And if the actions they’re taking do end up running oil prices well over $100, I would think the Chinese government would be as upset about that as almost anyone because China was more dependent on Persian Gulf oil than any country on earth prior to this conflict. And I know that they’re trying to get back to that, that import situation they had before the conflict began. And what’s happening right now is, is probably going to force them to, to take down their own reserves even more than they already have. So I would think China would be quite upset about this Russia as well, because Russia is in a situation now where their refineries have been so damaged in the Ukraine war, they’re having to import refined products from India. Who is their biggest customer for crude oil. So India is buying crude from Russia, refining it, and selling the refined products back to Russia so Russia can keep its economy going. And the Iran, you know, this conflict with Iran impacts all of that, makes the situation much worse for Russia. So, you now, even their, you no, farmer, or at least what they thought were allies, obviously are not really on board with what Iran is doing. With the Strait of Hormuz. So yeah, I think it’s probably having a real impact.

Don Ma: All right, David, thank you for speaking with us today. I mean, it is a tough situation here. It’s much easier for Iran to threaten ships in the Strait of Hormuz than for the U.S. To protect every single ship in the strait of Hromuz. So it’s a tough situations, but let’s see what happens, David. Thank you for speak with us.

David Blackmon: Thank you.

[End]

That is all.