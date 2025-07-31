The good folks at NTD News had me on again Thursday afternoon for a panel discussion about the move by the EPA and Administrator Lee Zeldin to rescind the agency’s 2010 Endangerment Finding on carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases.

Host Don Ma led me and Mike Leon, director of strategy at the Free and Equal Election Foundation, through what became a civil debate on the merits of the endangerment finding and the current effort to render it moot.

Below is a video of the 10-minute segment, followed by a transcript for your reading pleasure.