Leave it to the climate alarm spreaders at the NYTimes to endorse the most damaging and costly ‘green’ energy idea ever invented: The mass adoption of heat pumps, as part of the paper’s ongoing coordination with leftwing activists trying to ban the use of natural gas appliances.

The Times did just that on Tuesday in an op/ed written by one Cara Buckley, whose bio says she “writes about people working toward climate solutions, often at the community and grass roots level, and off-the-beaten-path responses to the climate crisis.”

*sigh*