I asked Google’s AI tool to summarize the actions taken by the Trump Administration thus far in 2025 to end hamper wind development in the North Atlantic. This is what it returned, and it is pretty glorious:
Following the start of his second term in January 2025, President Trump's administration has taken steps to halt Atlantic offshore wind projects through executive orders, permit withdrawals, and stop-work orders. These actions have significantly disrupted the industry, leading to costly project delays and cancellations.
Specific projects facing delays and cancellations
Revolution Wind (Rhode Island/Connecticut): This nearly completed project, which was 80% finished, was issued a stop-work order in August 2025, citing unspecified "national security concerns". The developer, Ørsted, is losing $2 million per day due to the shutdown, jeopardizing the project's ability to meet power contract deadlines. The states of Rhode Island and Connecticut have filed a lawsuit against the administration to reverse the order.
Atlantic Shores (New Jersey): In August 2025, New Jersey state regulators canceled the Atlantic Shores wind project after the Trump administration rescinded its air permits. Facing federal policy uncertainty and economic challenges, the developer had requested the project's cancellation. The state's decision also delayed related transmission infrastructure upgrades.
Maryland Offshore Wind Project (Maryland): The Trump administration is seeking to cancel the approval for this project, citing "political pressure" and improperly weighed factors in the previous approval process.
New England Wind (Massachusetts): The Department of the Interior has indicated it will seek to vacate the approval for this project, responding to lawsuits from offshore wind opponents.
Empire Wind (New York): The administration initially issued a stop-work order on this project in April 2025, causing costly delays for the developer, Equinor, before allowing construction to resume in May.
Broader impacts and industry response
Moratorium on new projects: The administration initiated a moratorium on new offshore wind leases and permitting on its first day in office.
Funding cancellations: In August 2025, the Department of Transportation canceled $679 million in funding for port projects meant to support the offshore wind industry, redirecting resources to other port upgrades.
Increased uncertainty: The actions have created significant uncertainty, causing developers to pull back on investments and state agencies to delay projects to protect ratepayers.
Mixed reasons for delays: While federal policy is a direct cause of recent halts, the industry was already facing financial headwinds from inflation, high interest rates, and supply chain issues that contributed to project difficulties.
Legal challenges: Developers and state governments, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, have initiated lawsuits challenging the administration's actions as unlawful and without proper justification.
[End]
Keep going, President Trump. This costly, dangerous, and ultimately useless industry needs to die a well-deserved death in the United States.
That is all.
It would be a most grand gesture to the people of the United Kingdom if Mr Trump, during his imminent State Visit, were to somehow serve notice on trade relations due to the appalling and destructive energy policy that the UK’s government is implementing., on the basis that the special relationship exists only because of common interests of safeguarding our respective people, and Mr Starmer’s policy cannot do that. Moreover there is the issue of freedom of thought and speech, a serious matter for both governments. It would be nice.
David,
I'd stick with your own analysis even with the natural bias.
AI couldn't help blame the current condition on Trump with each example it gave.
It acknowledged in next to last paragraph that "...the industry was already facing financial headwinds..." which is the main reason it was collapsing in the first place. Still, the shiv was in.
Whole article had an weird fake twist to it. AI is after all, artificial by definition.