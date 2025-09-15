David Blackmon's Energy Additions

David Blackmon's Energy Additions

Charles Pickles
1h

It would be a most grand gesture to the people of the United Kingdom if Mr Trump, during his imminent State Visit, were to somehow serve notice on trade relations due to the appalling and destructive energy policy that the UK’s government is implementing., on the basis that the special relationship exists only because of common interests of safeguarding our respective people, and Mr Starmer’s policy cannot do that. Moreover there is the issue of freedom of thought and speech, a serious matter for both governments. It would be nice.

Jim Sauble
1h

David,

I'd stick with your own analysis even with the natural bias.

AI couldn't help blame the current condition on Trump with each example it gave.

It acknowledged in next to last paragraph that "...the industry was already facing financial headwinds..." which is the main reason it was collapsing in the first place. Still, the shiv was in.

Whole article had an weird fake twist to it. AI is after all, artificial by definition.

