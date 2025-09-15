I asked Google’s AI tool to summarize the actions taken by the Trump Administration thus far in 2025 to end hamper wind development in the North Atlantic. This is what it returned, and it is pretty glorious:

Share

Following the start of his second term in January 2025, President Trump's administration has taken steps to halt Atlantic offshore wind projects through executive orders, permit withdrawals, and stop-work orders. These actions have significantly disrupted the industry, leading to costly project delays and cancellations. Specific projects facing delays and cancellations Revolution Wind (Rhode Island/Connecticut): This nearly completed project, which was 80% finished, was issued a stop-work order in August 2025, citing unspecified "national security concerns". The developer, Ørsted, is losing $2 million per day due to the shutdown, jeopardizing the project's ability to meet power contract deadlines. The states of Rhode Island and Connecticut have filed a lawsuit against the administration to reverse the order.

Atlantic Shores (New Jersey): In August 2025, New Jersey state regulators canceled the Atlantic Shores wind project after the Trump administration rescinded its air permits. Facing federal policy uncertainty and economic challenges, the developer had requested the project's cancellation. The state's decision also delayed related transmission infrastructure upgrades.

Maryland Offshore Wind Project (Maryland): The Trump administration is seeking to cancel the approval for this project, citing "political pressure" and improperly weighed factors in the previous approval process.

New England Wind (Massachusetts): The Department of the Interior has indicated it will seek to vacate the approval for this project, responding to lawsuits from offshore wind opponents.

Empire Wind (New York): The administration initially issued a stop-work order on this project in April 2025, causing costly delays for the developer, Equinor, before allowing construction to resume in May. Broader impacts and industry response Moratorium on new projects: The administration initiated a moratorium on new offshore wind leases and permitting on its first day in office.

Funding cancellations: In August 2025, the Department of Transportation canceled $679 million in funding for port projects meant to support the offshore wind industry, redirecting resources to other port upgrades.

Increased uncertainty: The actions have created significant uncertainty, causing developers to pull back on investments and state agencies to delay projects to protect ratepayers.

Mixed reasons for delays: While federal policy is a direct cause of recent halts, the industry was already facing financial headwinds from inflation, high interest rates, and supply chain issues that contributed to project difficulties.

Legal challenges: Developers and state governments, including Connecticut and Rhode Island, have initiated lawsuits challenging the administration's actions as unlawful and without proper justification.

[End]

Keep going, President Trump. This costly, dangerous, and ultimately useless industry needs to die a well-deserved death in the United States.

That is all.