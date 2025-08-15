The green fairy tale now seems to be unraveling faster than a faulty wind turbine blade in a Nantucket storm.

On Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, Danish offshore wind giant Ørsted dropped a bombshell, notifying the market it plans a massive rights issue worth up to 60 billion Danish kroner (about $9.4 billion) to prop up its flailing offshore U.S. operations. The plan, which amounts to almost 50% of Ørsted’s market cap, is a desperation move driven by the forces of reality and President Donald Trump’s no-nonsense energy policies.

[Note: This piece is also published at the Daily Caller]

Ørsted’s stock took a nosedive in the wake of Monday’s announcement, cratering as much as 31.2% in Copenhagen trading, erasing billions in value overnight.