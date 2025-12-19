Property taxes from the oil and gas sector are vitally important to communities in Ohio and other states, helping to pay for schools, first responders, road maintenance, and other key elements of any civil society. But the Ohio Tax Commissioner’s Office is putting the future of this vital funding stream at risk through its aggressive approach to determining the tax liability of a critical infrastructure project in the state.

The need for expanded and improved physical infrastructure related to energy and other aspects of society is pressing across the country, and Ohio is no exception. This is why the federal government in this second presidency of Donald Trump has focused on a “Build, Baby, Build” program instead of the replay of his first term “Drill, Baby, Drill” agenda many were expecting last January. Controversies like the one related to a key natural gas pipeline in Ohio threaten to stall that agenda in the Buckeye State.

What Constitutes Market Value For Infrastructure?

Ohio normally assesses property taxes based on the property’s true value, meaning what it is worth on the open market to a willing buyer. But a lawsuit filed recently by Rover Pipeline LLC alleges that the state’s Tax Commissioner has discarded that principle in an effort to inflate the pipeline’s value and extract more tax funding from the pipeline’s owner. Rover argues that this approach violates both the Ohio and U.S. Constitutions.