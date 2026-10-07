The rebound in crude moving through the Strait of Hormuz has not delivered the relief at the pump that a simple supply recovery story suggests would happen. President Donald Trump argued on October 5 that gasoline and diesel prices are no longer being driven by the bottleneck at Hormuz since flows have been restored to pre-war levels. He says the real price pressure now sits in refineries, with capacity in short supply thanks to Russian plants hit by Ukrainian drone strikes and U.S. capacity depletion in places like California.

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Energy Secretary Chris Wright continues to predict that prices will “absolutely” drop as Hormuz flows recover, and pump prices have in fact declined slightly over the last week. Both statements by the Administration capture part of the market, but neither fully explains why Brent remains at the $100/bbl mark, more than 40% above pre-March 1 levels, or why the national average price for gas at the pump sits at $4.36 as of this writing on October 7. Nor do they explain why diesel remains well above all-time record highs reached during the Biden administration.

Gas And Diesel Flows Remain Constrained

The physical recovery in crude oil flows from the Middle East is real. Data compiled by Kpler show Middle East exports, including volumes diverted via Saudi Arabia’s west coast and the east coast of the UAE, running near or above pre-war levels. Seven-day averages of crude clearing the Strait of Hormuz itself have reached roughly 3/4th of the pre-war baseline thanks to the successful efforts of the U.S. Navy.