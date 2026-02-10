Houston has long been recognized as the oil and gas capital of the United States, for good reason. Thanks to Texas’s early leadership in oil production and a welcoming regulatory and legal structure maintained by the state’s government, most major oil companies and large independent producers have long established and maintained a major presence in the city.

Houston’s longstanding status as a central refining hub along the Houston Ship Channel made it a natural gathering spot for industry leaders, creating a hub for dealmaking unrivaled by any other U.S. city. Even Chevron, long a holdout which maintained its corporate headquarters in the San Francisco area for more than a century, moved its own operations to Houston in 2024, in large part thanks to the increasingly hostile nature of California’s state government to its once-prominent oil and gas sector.

Oklahoma Players Exit For Houston

For decades, Oklahoma has maintained a strong industry presence, in part due to the fact that the state was the birthplace for both Conoco and Phillips Petroleum Company, who maintained corporate headquarters in Ponca City and Bartlesville, respectively, prior their merger in 2002. Oklahoma’s big oil fields long made Tulsa a prime spot for refiners and large independent producers Sinclair, Skelly Oil Company, Warren Petroleum, MAPCO, and more. A succession of mergers and buyouts winnowed Tulsa’s once thriving oil sector to a fraction of what it once was, with many of the assets once owned by those big players now controlled by Houston-based companies.